Camila Cabello arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10.

Shawn Mendes teased a new song and music video featuring Camila Cabello on Twitter.

June 19 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have started teasing a new collaboration on Twitter.

Mendes started to excite fans on Tuesday by posting a short clip of himself and Cabello on the verge of kissing before things switch over to a diner scene.

Mendes uploaded the video with no caption. The footage appears to be taken from a music video.

Cabello then posted her own teaser featuring herself as a waitress working inside the diner as she spots Mendes sitting down at a table. Mendes then chases after Cabello as she leaves the restaurant.

Mendes and Cabello previously collaborated on "I Know What You Did Last Summer" which appeared on Mendes' 2015 debut album titled Handwritten.

Mendes released a new single titled "If I Can't Have You" with an accompanying music video in May.