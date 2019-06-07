Camila Cabello will play the title character in a reimagining of "Cinderella." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello's upcoming Cinderella movie has set a release date.

Sony Pictures confirmed Thursday the film, a reimagining of the German fairy tale starring Cabello as the title character, will open in theaters Feb. 4, 2021.

Cinderella will mark Cabello's feature acting debut. The 22-year-old singer came to fame with the girl group Fifth Harmony and has since pursued a solo career.

Entertainment Tonight said Cinderella is a musical comedy. Cabello's Cinderella is "an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow."

News of the project first broke in April. The movie is inspired by an original idea from late-night host James Corden, who will serve as producer with Leo Pearlman. Blockers director Kay Cannon will helm the film.

Cabello will play an integral role in creating the music for the film. The movie will be music-oriented and give a modern take on the Cinderella story.

Cinderella has previously been adapted as an animated Disney film (1950), a live-action movie starring Brandy (1997) and a live-action film with Lily James (2015).

Cabello released her debut studio album, Camila, in January 2018. She will perform at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, along with Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and other stars.