Camila Cabello kicks off Grammys with Ricky Martin, J Balvin

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello kicked off the The 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday with a performance of "Havana" featuring Young Thug.

Cabello, who was backed by a number of dancers, was also joined by Ricky Martin, J Balvin and Arturo Sandoval.

The other artists mixed in their songs like Balvin's "Mi Gente" into "Havana."

The Grammys are taking place live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Alicia Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner is hosting for the first time.

Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Dolly Parton, Red Hot Chili Peppers Katy Perry, Diana Ross, Chloe x Halle, St. Vincent, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Andra Day, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Maren Morris, Kacy Musgraves, Arturo Sandoval and Young Thug will perform at the event.

Kendrick Lamar leads all artists with eight Grammy Award nominations for his work on the soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther. Drake earned seven nominations for his fifth studio album Scorpion.

