2NE1 thanks fans on 10th anniversary: 'Miss ya'll'

CL and the rest of 2NE1 shared handwritten messages on the group's 10-year anniversary. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Former South Korean girl group 2NE1 is feeling grateful on its 10th anniversary.

2NE1 alums Park Bom, CL, Minzy and Dara penned handwritten messages to their fan base, known as Black Jack, Thursday.

"Black Jack! You guyz are the best fans on Earth!!! I feel blessed to have you by my side for 10 years! Thank you always. I love you fourever," CL wrote, referencing the group's four members.

"Happy 10th Year Anniversary," Minzy said.

"Happy 10th Year Anniversary!!! 2NE1 & Blackjacks," Dara added.

"Happy 10th Year Anniversary! Everyone, this is Bom. I miss y'all. Always LUV for 2NE1, thanx for your love and support," Park Bom wrote.

Minzy and Dara shared the collage of messages on Twitter.

"We love you always #2ne1 #10years," Minzy captioned the post.

"Congratulations x21 to Blackjack and 2NE1 on our 10th debut anniversary! I am always grateful and I love you!!! (P.S. I just finished work and I'm late) #10YearsWITH2Ne1," Dara added.

2NE1 was one of the most successful and popular K-pop girl groups before its disbandment in 2016. The group is known for such singles as "I Don't Care," "Can't Nobody," "Lonely" and "I Am the Best."

Park Bom, CL, Minzy and Dara have pursued solo careers since leaving 2NE1. Park Bom released the new single "4:44" featuring Mamamoo singer Wheein this month.