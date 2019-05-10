BtoB singer Peniel shared a clip of his solo single "B.O.D" ahead of the song's release May 13. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- Korean-American singer Peniel is giving fans a preview of his new solo single.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BtoB, shared a clip of "B.O.D" on Friday ahead of the song's release.

Peniel promoted the single on the BtoB official Twitter account. "B.O.D" debuts May 13.

"(PENIEL) - 'B.O.D' Audio Teaser 2019.05.13 18:00 (KST) #BTOB #PENIEL #BOD," the post reads.

Peniel worked with composer Kairos on "B.O.D." He said in a post Thursday the song was inspired by Korea's party scene.

"B.O.D is a Hip Hop song I worked on with KAIROS that delivers the energy and vibe of a party," the singer wrote. "I got the inspiration from Korea's party life. They go so hard i got inspired to make a song to help hype them up while they release some stress."

"Some of the lyrics may or may not be from personal experience :P," he added. "Hope ya'll have fun and get turnt up while listening to this track!" he said.

BtoB, or Born to Beat, also consists of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Ilhoon and Sungjae. The group released the EP Hour Moment in November.