May 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is sharing details about its new EP.

The K-pop group's agency, JYP Entertainment, released a track list for the mini album, Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity, Monday on Twitter.

Spinning Top will feature seven songs, including the single "Eclipse" and the "Eclipse" instrumental. The EP also features "1°," "End," "Time Out" and "Trust Me."

GOT7 members Jinyoung and BamBam collaborated with J.Y. Park, Defsoul and other acts on the lyrics and composition.

"GOT7 <SPINNING TOP: BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY> TRACK LIST 2019.05.20 ALBUM & M/V 2019.06.15-16 GRAND START OF WORLD TOUR #GOT7," the post reads.

GOT7 shared plans for Spinning Top and its world tour last week. The group will release the album May 20 before kicking off its tour June 15 in Seoul. GOT7 will perform five shows in North America during the tour.