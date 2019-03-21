Phil Collins will extend his "Not Dead Yet" comeback tour with new U.S. dates in the fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- "In the Air Tonight" singer Phil Collins will tour again in the fall.

The 68-year-old recording artist shared plans Thursday to extend his Not Dead Yet comeback tour with a series of new U.S. dates beginning in September.

Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! will kick off Sept. 23 in Dallas, Texas. Collins will bring the venture to a close Oct. 19 in Las Vegas, Nev.

"Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!" the star tweeted. "Due to overwhelming demand, Phil will return to the US this fall."

"Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!"



Due to overwhelming demand, Phil will return to the US this fall.

- Tickets On Sale for Verified Fans Friday 29th at 10am

- General On Sale Begins Saturday 30th at 10am



For complete tour and tickets info visit: https://t.co/LauX6f0qJP pic.twitter.com/4IupTCkwvL — Phil Collins (@PhilCollinsFeed) March 21, 2019

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale March 26, with "Verified Fans" to have access March 29.

Rolling Stone said Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! will feature songs from throughout Collins' decades-long career. His concert promoter said to expect such hits as "In the Air Tonight" and "Against All Odds."

Here's the full list of dates for Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!:

Sept. 23 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Sept. 24 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Sept. 26 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Sept. 28 - Atlanta, Ga., at Infinite Energy Center

Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Oct. 1 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 4 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center

Oct. 6 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 9 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 11 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Heath Center

Oct. 13 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

Oct. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 17 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Oct. 19 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena