March 21 (UPI) -- "In the Air Tonight" singer Phil Collins will tour again in the fall.
The 68-year-old recording artist shared plans Thursday to extend his Not Dead Yet comeback tour with a series of new U.S. dates beginning in September.
Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! will kick off Sept. 23 in Dallas, Texas. Collins will bring the venture to a close Oct. 19 in Las Vegas, Nev.
"Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!" the star tweeted. "Due to overwhelming demand, Phil will return to the US this fall."
Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!— Phil Collins (@PhilCollinsFeed) March 21, 2019
Due to overwhelming demand, Phil will return to the US this fall.
- Tickets On Sale for Verified Fans Friday 29th at 10am
- General On Sale Begins Saturday 30th at 10am
For complete tour and tickets info visit: https://t.co/LauX6f0qJP pic.twitter.com/4IupTCkwvL
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale March 26, with "Verified Fans" to have access March 29.
Rolling Stone said Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! will feature songs from throughout Collins' decades-long career. His concert promoter said to expect such hits as "In the Air Tonight" and "Against All Odds."
Here's the full list of dates for Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!:
Sept. 23 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Sept. 24 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Sept. 26 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Sept. 28 - Atlanta, Ga., at Infinite Energy Center
Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
Oct. 1 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 4 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center
Oct. 6 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 9 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 11 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Heath Center
Oct. 13 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
Oct. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Oct. 17 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Oct. 19 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena