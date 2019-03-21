Emma Roberts linked to Garrett Hedlund after split

Emma Roberts (L), pictured with Evan Peters, has reportedly ended her engagement to the actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts is reportedly dating Garrett Hedlund in the wake of her recent split.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday the 28-year-old actress was spotted with Hedlund in Los Angeles after ending her engagement to her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters.

"[Garrett] had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands," a source told the magazine.

"Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old," another insider said.

E! News confirmed Roberts is dating Hedlund, an actor known for Tron: Legacy and the new Netflix movie Triple Frontier.

"They have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet," a source said.

People said Roberts and Peters started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of the 2013 movie Adult World. News of their engagement broke in January 2014 after Peters proposed over the holidays.

Roberts and Peters co-starred in several seasons of the FX series American Horror Story, with Roberts slated to return in Season 9. Peters stars as Stan Bowes in the FX series Pose.