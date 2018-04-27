Ed Sheeran is a heartbroken puppet in 'Happier' music video

April 27 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is back in puppet form in his latest music video for his song "Happier" from his third studio album, Divide.

The clip, released Friday, features Sheeran as a puppet experiencing heartbreak as he sees his ex -- represented by a balloon girl -- with a new boyfriend.

Sheeran is then seen thinking back on his times with his past lover and drowning his sorrows at a bar before he begins performing on a sidewalk next to a sign that reads "Heartbroken and unhappier."

As everything around him turns into balloons, Sheeran goes back to observe his ex who is now the heartbroken one as the new boyfriend lets go of her string and allows her to float up into the sky.

"Cause baby you look happier, you do/ My friends told me one day I'll feel it too/ And until then I'll smile to hide the truth/ But I know I was happier with you," Sheeran sings on the track.

The puppet version of Sheeran was first seen in his 2014 music video for "Sing."

Sheeran will be continuing his stadium tour in support of Divide with right more shows that begin on Aug. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.