Calibre 50 dedicates Latin Billboard award to Mexico, Nicaragua, Venezuela

April 26 (UPI) -- After winning a Latin Billboard Music Award Thursday night, Mexican norteño group Calibre 50 used their acceptance speech to recognize Latin American countries experiencing political turmoil in recent weeks.

Calibre 50 won the award for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year for a Duo or Group and lead singer Edén Muñoz first thanked friends, family and fans after his group

"We want to dedicate this award to Nicaragua, to Venezuela, to our Mexico," Muñoz added. "We just want love, we want peace -- we want the music to flow."

"Solo queremos paz, amor y que la música fluya" @Calibre50 también dedicó su premio a Nicaragua y por supuesto a su México lindo #calibrefans #Billboards2018 pic.twitter.com/cp7I6qH9b9 — Telemundo (@Telemundo) April 27, 2018

Muñoz words come just days after mass protests rocked Nicaragua after people took to the streets to protest increased taxes combined with social security cuts. Human rights groups have estimated more than 30 people died in the protests.

Mexico is currently having a presidential election where the soaring murder rate has been an important topic. Nearly 8,000 people have been killed so far in 2018.