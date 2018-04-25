Super Junior debuts on Latin charts with 'Lo Siento'

April 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior debuted on Latin charts with its new single.

The K-pop group reached No. 13 on the Billboard Latin Digital Song Sales chart with "Lo Siento" featuring American singer Leslie Grace and production duo Play-N-Skills.

"Lo Siento" marks Super Junior's first appearance on the chart. The song is the first single from a K-pop artist to debut on the chart.

"Lo Siento," which incorporates Korean, Spanish and English lyrics, also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. Super Junior previously reached No. 2 on the chart with its 2011 single "A-Cha."

"Lo Siento" appears on Super Junior's album Replay, a repackaged version of its 2017 album Play. The group released Replay and a music video for "Lo Siento" earlier this month.

Super Junior kicked off a Latin American tour with Grace and Play-N-Skills this month. The group performed in Argentina, Peru and Chile, and will bring the venture to a close Friday in Mexico.

"Super Junior begins their Latin American tour!" Super Junior tweeted April 19. "#LeslieGrace and #PlayNSkillz will be joining the tour! The stage for '#Lo Siento' featuring Leslie Grace is set to be premiered at the tour!"