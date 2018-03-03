'Black Panther' tops the U.S. album chart for second week

March 3 (UPI) -- Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the U.S. album chart is Migos' Culture II, followed by The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 3, Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap at No. 4 and Brandi Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods at No. 6, Ed Sheeran's Divide at No. 7, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. at No. 8, Post Malone's Stoney at No. 9 and the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack at No. 10.