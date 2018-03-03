Home / Entertainment News / Music

'Black Panther' tops the U.S. album chart for second week

By Karen Butler  |  March 3, 2018 at 11:48 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the U.S. album chart is Migos' Culture II, followed by The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 3, Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap at No. 4 and Brandi Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods at No. 6, Ed Sheeran's Divide at No. 7, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. at No. 8, Post Malone's Stoney at No. 9 and the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack at No. 10.

Trending Stories
Weird Al, Lin-Manuel Miranda lip sync 'Hamilton Polka' on 'Tonight Show' Weird Al, Lin-Manuel Miranda lip sync 'Hamilton Polka' on 'Tonight Show'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite the public to their wedding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite the public to their wedding
Toni Braxton flashes ring after engagement to Birdman: 'He did well' Toni Braxton flashes ring after engagement to Birdman: 'He did well'
Kylie Jenner holds daughter Stormi in new photos: 'My angel baby' Kylie Jenner holds daughter Stormi in new photos: 'My angel baby'
Famous birthdays for March 2: Rebel Wilson, Jon Bon Jovi Famous birthdays for March 2: Rebel Wilson, Jon Bon Jovi
Loading...