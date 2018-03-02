BTS rapper J-Hope releases first mixtape, music video

March 2 (UPI) -- BTS rapper J-Hope is kicking off his solo career.
The 24-year-old K-pop star debuted his first mixtape, Hope World, and a colorful music video for the song "Daydream" on Thursday.
Hope World consists of "Daydream" and six other tracks. J-Hope's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said the rapper produced, wrote and composed all of the songs himself, according to The Korea Herald.
Big Hit Entertainment said Hope World is meant to portray J-Hope's "true self" and convey "positive energy and courage." The "Daydream" video shows the rapper discussing his "unattainable desires."
J-Hope celebrated his solo debut by posting a photo with BTS bandmates RM and Jin on the group's official Twitter page.
"Hello Hope World," he wrote, adding twinkling star emojis.
Hello Hope World ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/N5PcPPvj6l— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 1, 2018
BTS members RM and Suga previously released mixtapes in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The group last released the EP Love Yourself: Her in September.