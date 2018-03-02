BTS rapper J-Hope releases first mixtape, music video

March 2 (UPI) -- BTS rapper J-Hope is kicking off his solo career.

The 24-year-old K-pop star debuted his first mixtape, Hope World, and a colorful music video for the song "Daydream" on Thursday.

Hope World consists of "Daydream" and six other tracks. J-Hope's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said the rapper produced, wrote and composed all of the songs himself, according to The Korea Herald.

Big Hit Entertainment said Hope World is meant to portray J-Hope's "true self" and convey "positive energy and courage." The "Daydream" video shows the rapper discussing his "unattainable desires."

J-Hope celebrated his solo debut by posting a photo with BTS bandmates RM and Jin on the group's official Twitter page.

"Hello Hope World," he wrote, adding twinkling star emojis.

BTS members RM and Suga previously released mixtapes in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The group last released the EP Love Yourself: Her in September.