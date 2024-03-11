1 of 3 | "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More," a short film anthology directed by Wes Anderson, is coming to Netflix following his Oscar win. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More. The streaming service shared a trailer for the anthology of short films Monday. Advertisement

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More is based on The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More short story collection by Roald Dahl.

The short film anthology is directed by Wes Anderson, who won his first Oscar on Sunday for Best Short Film (Live Action) for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar stars Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade, and was originally released on Netflix in September 2023.

The anthology also features Anderson's adaptations of Dahl's stories The Swan, The Rat Catcher and Poison.

The Swan features Fiennes, Rupert Friend and Asa Jennings, while The Rat Catcher features the voices of Fiennes, Ayoade and Friend. Poison stars Fiennes, Cumberbatch, Patel and Kingsley.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More premieres Friday on Netflix.