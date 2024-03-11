Trending
March 11, 2024 / 11:47 AM

Wes Anderson's 'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More' anthology gets trailer

By Annie Martin
"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More," a short film anthology directed by Wes Anderson, is coming to Netflix following his Oscar win. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
March 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anthology of short films Monday.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More is based on The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More short story collection by Roald Dahl.

The short film anthology is directed by Wes Anderson, who won his first Oscar on Sunday for Best Short Film (Live Action) for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar stars Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade, and was originally released on Netflix in September 2023.

The anthology also features Anderson's adaptations of Dahl's stories The Swan, The Rat Catcher and Poison.

The Swan features Fiennes, Rupert Friend and Asa Jennings, while The Rat Catcher features the voices of Fiennes, Ayoade and Friend. Poison stars Fiennes, Cumberbatch, Patel and Kingsley.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More premieres Friday on Netflix.

Stars wore red pins to the Oscars calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire
Movies // 4 hours ago
Stars wore red pins to the Oscars calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire
March 11 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities wore red pins to Sunday's Oscars ceremony calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
March 10 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" was named the Best Picture of 2023, while its stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Actor and Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
March 10 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, "Kung Fu Panda 4," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $58.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' sweeps the Razzies
Movies // 2 days ago
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' sweeps the Razzies
March 9 (UPI) -- "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" picked up five of the Razzie Awards bestowed on some of 2023's cinematic misfires on Saturday.
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
Movies // 3 days ago
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
March 8 (UPI) -- The 96th annual Academy Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.
Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough to star in Noah Baumbach's next film
Movies // 3 days ago
Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough to star in Noah Baumbach's next film
March 8 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, Emmy winner Billy Crudup and Riley Keough have joined the cast of Noah Baumbach's next film.
Cristiana Dell'Anna: 'Cabrini' celebrates doing the right thing, even when it's difficult
Movies // 3 days ago
Cristiana Dell'Anna: 'Cabrini' celebrates doing the right thing, even when it's difficult
NEW YORK, March 8 (UPI) -- Cristiana Dell'Anna told UPI she wanted to play the titular heroine in "Cabrini" because it is the story of a great woman.
Movie review: 'Damsel' makes Millie Bobby Brown exciting digital dragonslayer
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Damsel' makes Millie Bobby Brown exciting digital dragonslayer
LOS ANGELES, March 7 (UPI) -- "Damsel," on Netflix Friday, is a fun action hero turn from Millie Bobby Brown as a fairy tale princess holding her own against a dragon.
Nicolas Cage saves sons from apocalyptic monsters in 'Arcadian'
Movies // 3 days ago
Nicolas Cage saves sons from apocalyptic monsters in 'Arcadian'
March 7 (UPI) -- RLJE Entertainment released the trailer for "Arcadian" on Thursday. Nicolas Cage stars in the post-apocalyptic monster movie opening in theaters April 12.
'Inside Out 2' trailer introduces Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment
Movies // 3 days ago
'Inside Out 2' trailer introduces Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment
March 7 (UPI) -- "Inside Out 2," a sequel to the Disney-Pixar animated film featuring Amy Poehler, opens in June.
