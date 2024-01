Andrew McCarthy has announced that a documentary based on his 2021 memoir, "Brat," is set to stream on Hulu this spring. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Actor and author Andrew McCarthy has announced a documentary based on his 2021 memoir, Brat, will be available to stream later this year. "It'll air on Hulu this spring. An amazing experience to reunite with so many of the old crew," McCarthy wrote on Instagram Saturday. Advertisement

McCarthy, 61, is best known for his movies Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo's Fire, Less Than Zero, Mannequin and Weekend at Bernie's.

Like the book, the Brat documentary is expected to delve into McCarthy's childhood, training as an actor and reluctant membership in the Brat Pack, a collective title given by the media to 1980s teen idols such as McCarthy and his co-stars James Spader, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Jon Cryer, Jamie Gertz and Robert Downey Jr., even though many of them didn't spend much time together off-screen.

"When we were made the 'Brat Pack,' it was one magazine article that came out one week, and within days that term was embedded in pop culture," McCarthy told UPI in 2022.

"Who knows? Maybe if the news cycle were so fast, like it is now, in two days, it would have burned through and the Brat Pack would have been long gone and forgotten [by now], with people off to the next thing. Are we glad that there weren't cameras every second, everywhere? You bet."