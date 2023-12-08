Martin Scorsese to receive Producers Guild of America's Selznick Award

1 of 5 | The Producers Guild of America has announced plans to honor Martin Scorsese in February. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Producers Guild of America has announced plans to present Killers of the Flower Moon filmmaker Martin Scorsese with its 2024 David O. Selznick Achievement Award on Feb. 25. The Selznick Achievement Award has been bestowed in the past upon producers as Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Tom Cruise, Brian Grazer, Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, and George Lucas.

The honor is named for the man who helmed classic films such as King Kong, Gone with the Wind, Rebecca and A Star is Born. He died in 1965 at the age of 63.

"Marty's trailblazing career as a producer, marked by decades of bold, breakthrough projects, demands to be celebrated," PGA Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain said in a joint statement Thursday.

"His mastery and unwavering commitment to the craft are truly unparalleled. We are proud to honor him and his many filmmaking achievements this year at the PGA Awards."

Scorsese, 81, is an Oscar-winning director for The Departed, but has also earned producing credits for Boardwalk Empire, The Irishman, Silence, Shutter Island, Hugo and The Wolf of Wall Street. Other films he directed include Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, Goodfellas and Gangs of New York.

"In March 1965, I was flown out to Los Angeles by the PGA to receive an award for my student film It's Not Just You, Murray! I was 22 at the time. At the same event, a much older filmmaker was also being honored. His name was Alfred Hitchcock," the native New Yorker said.

"Fifty-eight years later, I'm proud to say that I am now the much older filmmaker. And I'm touched and extremely honored to be receiving an award named after a true legend among producers, David O. Selznick. It makes me feel like I've come full circle."