1 of 5 | Kevin Hart's new action-comedy "Lift" is set to premiere on Netflix on Jan. 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays a government agent who forces a group of highly skilled thieves to steal $500 million in gold from a plane mid-flight in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie, Lift. Set to premiere on Jan. 12, the action-comedy was directed and produced by F. Gary Gray whose credits include The Italian Job and The Fate of the Furious. Advertisement

"If we don't do this, we go to jail," lead thief Kevin Hart tells his crew in a 2 1/2-minute trailer released Sunday.

"Plus, it's about saving lives," Mbatha-Raw adds, referring to how they will be keeping the money out of the hands of international terrorists.

The comment prompts the criminals to grouse about being the victims of emotional blackmail.

The cast also includes Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Burn Gorman and Paul Anderson.