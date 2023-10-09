Jessica Chastain to lead jury at 2023 Marrakech Film Festival

1 of 5 | Jessica Chastain attends the premiere of "Memory" at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto on September 12. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Actress and film producer Jessica Chastain will lead the competition jury at the Marrakech Film Festival next month. The festival, which runs Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, is a high-profile annual event that honors Moroccan and international films on a grand scale.

Chastain will lead the jury, which is responsible for awarding one of the 14 films with the Étoile d'Or award.

In the role, she succeeds Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino, who is known for producing The Hand of God and The Young Pope, among other notable films.

"I am honored to serve as the jury president for the esteemed Marrakech International Film Festival, marking its 20th edition this year, and am excited to return to the festival having last attended in 2011," Chastain said.

Chastain is best known for her acting roles in Zero Dark Thirty, Ava and The Good Nurse. She also served as the executive producer on projects such as Scenes from a Marriage and George & Tammy.

Chastain was awarded an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2022.

"Being entrusted with this role is a privilege, and I look forward to celebrating incredible global talent within the world of cinema," she said.

This year's festival is expected to be a major event, with an appearance expected by legendary producer Martin Scorsese.