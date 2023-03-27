Trending
March 27, 2023 / 1:13 PM

'The Savant' series with Jessica Chastain coming to Apple TV+

By Annie Martin
Jessica Chastain will star in and executive produce the new series "The Savant." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jessica Chastain will star in and executive produce the new series "The Savant." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Jessica Chastain will star in the new Apple TV+ series The Savant.

Apple TV+ announced the eight-episode limited series in a press release Monday.

The Savant is based on a true story published in Cosmopolitan. Plot details are being kept under wraps, although a 2019 article explores the story of an elite investigator known as the Savant who infiltrates online hate groups.

Melissa James Gibson will write the series and serve as showrunner, with Matthew Heineman as director. Chastain will executive produce with Gibson and Heineman.

The new series hails from Fifth Season and Anonymous Content.

Chastain is known for the films Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Her TV credits include the HBO miniseries Scenes from a Marriage and the Showtime series George & Tammy.

Apple TV+ is also developing a new comedy series starring former True Detective co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

