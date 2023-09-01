Trending
Sept. 1, 2023 / 9:15 AM

Venice Film Festival: Adam Driver's 'Ferrari' gets standing ovation

By UPI Staff
1 of 5 | Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday in Venice, Italy. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The film Ferrari kicked off the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Directed by Michael Mann, the film stars Adam Driver as race car driver Enzo Ferrari.

The film premiered at annual film festival Thursday night and was met with over six minutes of applause from audience members.

Based on the biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine, written by Brock Yates, the movie follows the life and career of the famous race car driver.

Co-stars include Patrick Dempsey -- who was in attendance at the festival -- Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Giuseppe Bonifati and Jack O'Connell.

SAG-AFTRA gave the cast of Ferrari an interim agreement in August so the stars could promote the film at festivals. The film opens in theaters on Dec. 25.

Filmmakers Damien Chazelle, Jane Campion arrive at the 80th Venice International Film Festival

American filmmaker Damien Chazelle (R), and his wife, Olivia Hamilton attend the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

