Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 17, 2023 / 1:29 PM

Miyazaki's 'Boy and the Heron' to open San Sebastian, screen at NYFF

By Annie Martin

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Boy and the Heron, a new animated feature from Hayao Miyazaki, has joined the lineup of two more film festivals.

The San Sebastian Film Festival announced Thursday that the film will open its 71st annual festival in September.

Advertisement

The Boy and the Heron will have its European premiere Sept. 22 at Kursaal Auditorium following the San Sebastian opening gala. The film will screen out of competition.

Miyazaki's films Spirited Away, Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea and The Wind Rises previously screened at San Sebastian. The Boy and the Heron marks the director's first film in Official Selection.

The San Sebastian Film Festival runs Sept. 22 to 30 this year.

Film at Lincoln Center also announced Thursday that The Boy and the Heron will screen as part of the New York Film Festival Spotlight selections.

Other Spotlight selections include Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie's The Curse starring Emma Stone, Garth Davis' Foe with Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, and Trân Anh Hùng's The Taste of Things starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel.

Film at Lincoln Center previously announced Sofia Coppola's Priscilla as its Centerpiece selection. In addition, Bradley Cooper's Maestro will have its North American premiere at the festival.

The 61st annual New York Film Festival will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 15.

The Boy and the Heron marks Miyazaki's first feature film in 10 years. The movie was released July 14 in Japan and will open in theaters in North America later this year.

The film was previously announced as the opening night film for this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Rebel Moon' teaser trailer to debut at Gamescom
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Rebel Moon' teaser trailer to debut at Gamescom
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon" director Zack Snyder said the film's first teaser trailer will be shown at Gamescom.
'She Came to Me' sets up Dinklage, Hathaway, Tomei triangle
Movies // 5 hours ago
'She Came to Me' sets up Dinklage, Hathaway, Tomei triangle
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Vertical released the trailer for "She Came to Me" on Thursday. The film starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei opens Sept. 29 in theaters.
'My Animal' trailer shows werewolf love, death
Movies // 5 hours ago
'My Animal' trailer shows werewolf love, death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount released the trailer for "My Animal" on Thursday. The werewolf love story opens Sept. 8 in theaters and one week later on VOD.
'Red, White & Royal Blue' becomes No. 1 film on Prime Video after release
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Red, White & Royal Blue' becomes No. 1 film on Prime Video after release
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Red, White & Royal Blue" is the No. 1 movie worldwide on Prime Video and is among the service's top three most-watched romantic comedies of all time.
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Cinematographers Julia Liu, Clair Popkin and C. Kim Miles and editor Michael Harte discuss working with Michael J. Fox on the documentary "Still," now on Apple TV+.
'Barbie' coming to video on demand Sept. 5
Movies // 1 day ago
'Barbie' coming to video on demand Sept. 5
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Prime Video listed "Barbie" for pre-order on Wednesday. The hit film will be available on video-on-demand Sept. 5 for $19.99.
'Fast X' coming to Peacock in September
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fast X' coming to Peacock in September
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "Fast X," the latest "Fast & Furious" film starring Vin Diesel, will start streaming on Peacock in September.
Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal share bed in 1st 'Foe' photo
Movies // 2 days ago
Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal share bed in 1st 'Foe' photo
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios released the first photo from their adaptation of "Foe," starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. The film opens Oct. 6 in theaters.
Kenneth Branagh scared 'Haunting in Venice' actors
Movies // 2 days ago
Kenneth Branagh scared 'Haunting in Venice' actors
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- In a new featurette about "A Haunting in Venice," director Kenneth Branagh discusses how he scared his cast in the horror mystery, in theaters Sept. 15.
'Maestro' teaser introduces Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein
Movies // 2 days ago
'Maestro' teaser introduces Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Maestro," a new film starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan as Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Reports: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage
Reports: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
ABC announces 'View' lineup for 2023-24
ABC announces 'View' lineup for 2023-24
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement