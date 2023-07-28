Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 28, 2023 / 6:28 PM

'Venom 3,' 'Bad Boys 4,' more get new release dates amid strikes

By Fred Topel
1/6
Will Smith will return in a fourth "Bad Boys" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Will Smith will return in a fourth "Bad Boys" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures announced movie release dates for 2024 on Friday. These include the third film in the Venom franchise and fourth in the Bad Boys series.

Venom 3 was one of the productions halted when SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 14. A release date of July 12, 2024 suggests Sony hopes it can be completed with enough time for visual effects by next summer.

Advertisement

Sony lists both Untitled Venom Sequel and Untitled Bad Boys Sequel, though they are the third and fourth films respectively. The second Venom bore the subtitle Let There Be Carnage and third Bad Boys was Bad Boys for Life.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced the fourth Bad Boys in February. The film was in production in Atlanta since April and is schedule for release June 14, specifically for Father's Day.

The holiday release of a new Ghostbusters film has been postponed until March 29. Kraven the Hunter has moved from this October to Labor Day weekend 2024, Aug. 30.

A new Karate Kid film will release Dec. 13, 2024. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and the Blumhouse horror film They Listen are now in flux.

Advertisement

For the third Spider-Verse film, Sony said they are considering several dates depending on the length of the strike. While writers of animation are separate from the WGA, voice actors still fall under SAG-AFTRA.

The Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web opens two days earlier than originally planned, now on Feb. 14.

This year, Gran Turismo has moved from Aug. 11 to Aug. 25. Sony announced sneak previews the two prior weekends and asked fans to promote the film in lieu of actors who cannot do publicity while on strike.

Variety also reported that Warner Bros. is considering postponing this fall's releases of Dune: Part Two, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple due to the strike. Warner Bros. has not made an official announcement yet.

Read More

Emmy Awards ceremony postponed because of SAG, WGA strikes 'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions' delayed amid writers strike SAG members join picket lines as stars support striking actors, writers

Latest Headlines

'The Iron Claw': Zac Efron film to open in December
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Iron Claw': Zac Efron film to open in December
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Iron Claw," a sports drama starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, is coming to theaters in December.
Movie review: 'Mutant Mayhem' a welcome 'Ninja Turtles' update
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Mutant Mayhem' a welcome 'Ninja Turtles' update
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," in theaters Wednesday, is faithful to the characters' origins with fun modern twists.
Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' to open Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' to open Toronto International Film Festival
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Boy and the Heron," a new film from Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Movie review: Malaysian 'Walid' holds own with 'John Wick'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Malaysian 'Walid' holds own with 'John Wick'
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- "Walid," in theaters Friday, uses impressive Malaysian Silat to spread the social message about human trafficking in Malaysia.
Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang share secrets of 'Slumber Party' stunts
Movies // 1 day ago
Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang share secrets of 'Slumber Party' stunts
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- Darby Camp and Emmy Liu-Wang reveal how they pulled off the comical stunts in the Disney+ original movie "The Slumber Party," premiering Thursday.
Greta Gerwig says plans for 'Barbie' sequel are 'at totally zero'
Movies // 2 days ago
Greta Gerwig says plans for 'Barbie' sequel are 'at totally zero'
July 26 (UPI) -- "Barbie" co-writer and director Greta Gerwig discussed the possibility of a sequel to the hit film.
Travis Scott to release 'Circus Maximus' film in theaters Friday
Movies // 2 days ago
Travis Scott to release 'Circus Maximus' film in theaters Friday
July 26 (UPI) -- Travis Scott announced the film "Circus Maximus" ahead of the release of his album "Utopia."
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
LOS ANGELES, July 25 (UPI) -- "Haunted Mansion," in theaters Friday, is a deliciously intense family movie about ghosts and settling unfinished business.
'No One Will Save You': Kaitlyn Dever sci-fi thriller gets photo, premiere date
Movies // 3 days ago
'No One Will Save You': Kaitlyn Dever sci-fi thriller gets photo, premiere date
July 25 (UPI) -- "No One Will Save You," a new film starring "Dopesick" actress Kaitlyn Dever, is coming to Hulu in September.
Helen Mirren defends Israel as 'Golda'
Movies // 3 days ago
Helen Mirren defends Israel as 'Golda'
July 25 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street released the trailer for "Golda," starring Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, on Tuesday. The film opens Aug. 25 in theaters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Madonna dances in new video after health scare
Madonna dances in new video after health scare
The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness
The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement