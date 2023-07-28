1/6

Will Smith will return in a fourth "Bad Boys" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures announced movie release dates for 2024 on Friday. These include the third film in the Venom franchise and fourth in the Bad Boys series. Venom 3 was one of the productions halted when SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 14. A release date of July 12, 2024 suggests Sony hopes it can be completed with enough time for visual effects by next summer. Advertisement

Sony lists both Untitled Venom Sequel and Untitled Bad Boys Sequel, though they are the third and fourth films respectively. The second Venom bore the subtitle Let There Be Carnage and third Bad Boys was Bad Boys for Life.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced the fourth Bad Boys in February. The film was in production in Atlanta since April and is schedule for release June 14, specifically for Father's Day.

The holiday release of a new Ghostbusters film has been postponed until March 29. Kraven the Hunter has moved from this October to Labor Day weekend 2024, Aug. 30.

A new Karate Kid film will release Dec. 13, 2024. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and the Blumhouse horror film They Listen are now in flux.

Advertisement

For the third Spider-Verse film, Sony said they are considering several dates depending on the length of the strike. While writers of animation are separate from the WGA, voice actors still fall under SAG-AFTRA.

The Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web opens two days earlier than originally planned, now on Feb. 14.

This year, Gran Turismo has moved from Aug. 11 to Aug. 25. Sony announced sneak previews the two prior weekends and asked fans to promote the film in lieu of actors who cannot do publicity while on strike.

Variety also reported that Warner Bros. is considering postponing this fall's releases of Dune: Part Two, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple due to the strike. Warner Bros. has not made an official announcement yet.