Martin Lawrence, Will Smith confirm 'Bad Boys 4' plans

Martin Lawrence has confirmed that a fourth "Bad Boys" action-comedy is in the works. File Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have announced in a video they posted on social media that they are reuniting for a fourth Bad Boys action-comedy. "Bad Boys 4! It's official!" Smith said. Advertisement

"That's right," Lawrence agreed, smiling.

The 90-second clip saw Smith chatting excitedly to the camera about the news he was planning to announce as he drove to Lawrence's house listening to "Shake Ya Tailfeather" from the Bad Boys II soundtrack on his stereo.

Lawrence's Twitter post has gotten more than 1.6 million views since it was shared Tuesday.

Smith shared the same video on Instagram and got about 500,000 "likes."

No details about the start of production or additional casting were immediately disclosed.

The pair's blockbuster cop comedy, Bad Boys, was released in 1995. Hit sequels followed in 2003 and 2020.