'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc

George Michael came to fame as part of the British pop duo Wham!, the subject of a new Netflix documentary. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new documentary Wham! The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Thursday.

Wham! explores the rise of Wham!, a British pop duo that consisted of late singer George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. The pair came to fame in the 1980s with such singles as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Everything She Wants."

The new documentary gives "unprecedented access to both George and Andrew's personal archive including never-before-seen footage, and previously unheard interviews."

"Wham! charts in their own words the four year journey from teenage school friends to global superstars," an official synopsis reads.

Wham! released three albums, Fantastic (1983), Make It Big (1984) and Music from the Edge of Heaven (1986), before breaking up in 1986. Both Michael and Ridgeley went on to pursue solo careers.

Michael died at age 53 in December 2016.