'Run Rabbit Run' trailer: Sarah Snook of 'Succession' stars in horror film

1/3

Sarah Snook stars in the psychological horror film "Run Rabbit Run." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Run Rabbit Run. The streaming service shared a trailer for the Australian psychological horror film Wednesday featuring Succession star Sarah Snook. Advertisement

Run Rabbit Run is written by Hannah Kent and directed by Daina Reid.

The film follows Sarah (Snook), a single mother whose sister Alice went missing when they were kids. The character becomes increasingly frightened by her daughter Mia (Lily LaTorre) claiming to be Alice.

"Sarah Snook plays a single mother frightened by her young daughter's inexplicable memories of a past identity," an official description reads.

Run Rabbit Run had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film will screen at the Sydney Film Festival next month and premiere June 28 on Netflix.

Snook is best known for playing Siobhan Roy on the HBO series Succession. The show is in its fourth and final season.