April 27, 2023 / 10:54 AM

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer: Autobots, Maximals take on Unicron

By Annie Martin
Anthony Ramos stars in the new film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
April 27 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing the new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi action film Thursday featuring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh installment in the Transformers film series and a sequel to Bumblebee (2018). The franchise is based on the Hasbro toy line, which imagines alien robots who can transform into vehicles and other forms.

The new movie takes place in 1994 and follows Noah Diaz (Ramos) and Elena Wallace (Fishback), who join the Autobots and Maximals in their fight against Unicron.

"Transformer: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers - the Maximals - to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth," an official synopsis reads.

Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage and Colman Domingo have voice roles.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters June 9. The film is written by Joby Harold and directed by Steven Caple Jr., with Michael Bay as producer.

