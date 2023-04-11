Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 11, 2023 / 11:46 AM

'The Mother' trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays ex-assassin protecting her daughter

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Shotgun Wedding" in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Shotgun Wedding" in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Mother.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller film Tuesday featuring Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement

The Mother follows a deadly former assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before. The pair must work together while on the run from dangerous men.

Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael García Bernal also star.

On Monday, Netflix shared posters for the film featuring Lopez that were photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

The Mother is written by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig, and directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider). The film premieres May 12 during Mother's Day weekend.

Lopez will also star in the upcoming sci-fi film Atlas.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident 'The Marvels' teaser trailer: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel's powers are 'entangled' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Fool's Gold' trailer: Charlie Day plays dual roles in new comedy
Movies // 31 minutes ago
'Fool's Gold' trailer: Charlie Day plays dual roles in new comedy
April 11 (UPI) -- "Fool's Gold," a new film written, directed and starring "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day, opens in theaters in May.
'The Marvels' teaser trailer: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel's powers are 'entangled'
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Marvels' teaser trailer: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel's powers are 'entangled'
April 11 (UPI) -- "The Marvels," a "Captain Marvel" sequel starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, opens in theaters in November.
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage delivers his wild and menacing take on Dracula in "Renfield," in theaters Friday, in a film that satirizes both horror movies and relationship comedies.
Movie review: 'Beau is Afraid' a thrilling odyssey through anxiety
Movies // 14 hours ago
Movie review: 'Beau is Afraid' a thrilling odyssey through anxiety
LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- "Beau is Afraid," in theaters Friday, captures the surreal feeling of anxiety with enough ambiguity to let the audience interpret the main character's journey.
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
Movies // 23 hours ago
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
April 10 (UPI) -- "The Mother," a new film directed by Niki Caro and starring Jennifer Lopez, is coming to Netflix.
'Peter Pan & Wendy' stars take on Jude Law's Captain Hook in trailer for Disney+ film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Peter Pan & Wendy' stars take on Jude Law's Captain Hook in trailer for Disney+ film
April 10 (UPI) -- "Peter Pan & Wendy," a new fantasy adventure film starring Jude Law and Yara Shahidi, is coming to Disney+ in April.
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office with $146.4M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office with $146.4M
April 9 (UPI) -- Animated adventure, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," is No. 1 in North America, earning $146.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Damson Idris joins Brad Pitt in Formula One film at Apple
Movies // 3 days ago
Damson Idris joins Brad Pitt in Formula One film at Apple
April 7 (UPI) -- "Snowfall" actor Damson Idris will star with Brad Pitt in a Formula One racing film from Apple Original Films.
'Cocaine Bear' starring Keri Russell coming to Peacock
Movies // 3 days ago
'Cocaine Bear' starring Keri Russell coming to Peacock
April 7 (UPI) -- "Cocaine Bear," a comedy horror film directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Keri Russell, will start streaming on Peacock in April.
'Evil Dead Rise' trailer shows a mother under siege
Movies // 4 days ago
'Evil Dead Rise' trailer shows a mother under siege
April 7 (UPI) -- A new "Evil Dead" franchise begins with the April release of "Evil Dead Rise," which extends the horror brand.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement