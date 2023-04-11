1/5

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Shotgun Wedding" in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Mother. The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller film Tuesday featuring Jennifer Lopez. Advertisement

The Mother follows a deadly former assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before. The pair must work together while on the run from dangerous men.

Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael García Bernal also star.

On Monday, Netflix shared posters for the film featuring Lopez that were photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

The Mother is written by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig, and directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider). The film premieres May 12 during Mother's Day weekend.

Lopez will also star in the upcoming sci-fi film Atlas.

