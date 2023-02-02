Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Wen (Kristen Crui) tries to keep the strangers out in "Knock at the Cabin." Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures
Wen (Kristen Crui) tries to keep the strangers out in "Knock at the Cabin." Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Knock at the Cabin, in theaters Friday, is 9-year-old Kristen Cui's first movie. Kristen, who appeared in CaliStar's Don't Give Up music video, said she's always wanted to act.

"I've always had this interest because I wanted to see myself on a billboard and on a TV screen," Kristen told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

Knock at the Cabin was also the first movie for which Kristen auditioned. She said she had a Zoom call with director M. Night Shyamalan after he saw her audition tape, telling her that her dream was about to come true.

"I just can't believe I'm here sitting in this very chair talking to you right now," Kristen said. "It's hard to believe."

Kristen plays Wen, the adopted daughter of Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge). Leonard (Dave Bautista) brings three followers to invade the family's cabin and tell them they will be responsible for deciding humanity' fate in the apocalypse.

Shyamalan has a strong track record of directing child actors. Haley Joel Osment received an Oscar nomination for Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense.

Signs starred young Abigail Breslin and Rory Culkin. After Earth featured Jaden Smith, and The Visit had Olivia DeJonge and Ed Oxenbould.

Advertisement

The early Shyamalan films were made before Kristen was born. Working with Shyamalan, she learned how he communicated with young actors.

"There was something that he always said, 'Think the thoughts,'" Cui said. "He could help you literally sink into your character."

Wen is the first character to meet Leonard and at one point, he picks her up and carries her. Kristen recalled rising to Bautista's level.

"It felt a bit high and tall, but he's very nice and he's an excellent actor," Kristen said. "He's very gentle. So there was really nothing to worry about."

One of Leonard's gang is played by Rupert Grint. Kristen said she had not begun the Harry Potter series before filming Knock at the Cabin, so she did not get a chance to talk to Grint about his role in the films as Ron Weasley.

The film also flashes back to when Eric and Andrew adopted Wen from an orphanage. She still has a scar from hair-lip surgery, which Kristen said was quick to place on her face every day before filming.

"I think it took like 13 minutes or something," Kristen said.

Advertisement

Knock's filming location in Pennsylvania wasn't too far from Kristen's home in Queens, N.Y. Kristen said she hopes to continue working, but until her next role she is attending fourth grade.

"I'm excited to see what's next," Kristen said. "When I'm not shooting, I'm just in school."

Read More

Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting Sundance movie review: 'Cassandro' celebrates joy, progress in wrestling Sundance movie review: 'Rye Lane' is a hilarious, romantic day trip

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Knock at the Cabin' spins wheels until anticlimax
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'Knock at the Cabin' spins wheels until anticlimax
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's adaptation of Paul Tremblay's "The Cabin at the End of the World" is well done but is likely to leave viewers feeling unsatisfied.
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Movies // 18 hours ago
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady attended the Los Angeles premiere of "80 for Brady."
Martin Lawrence, Will Smith confirm 'Bad Boys 4' plans
Movies // 19 hours ago
Martin Lawrence, Will Smith confirm 'Bad Boys 4' plans
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have announced in a video they posted on social media that they are reuniting for a fourth "Bad Boys" action-comedy.
'Fast X' poster suggests 10th film not the end
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fast X' poster suggests 10th film not the end
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released the first poster for "Fast X" on Tuesday. The slogan "The end of the road begins" suggests it might not conclude with the 10th film.
Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting
Movies // 1 day ago
Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Girls Trip" screenwriter Tracy Oliver told UPI she was inspired to set the sequel in Ghana after observing festivals like Afrochella.
Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, to play late singer in new film
Movies // 2 days ago
Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, to play late singer in new film
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Jaafar Jackson will portray his late uncle, pop star Michael Jackson, in a new biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua.
'Murder Mystery 2' trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston head to Paris
Movies // 2 days ago
'Murder Mystery 2' trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston head to Paris
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- "Murder Mystery 2," a comedy mystery film starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is coming to Netflix.
Sundance movie review: 'Cassandro' celebrates joy, progress in wrestling
Movies // 3 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'Cassandro' celebrates joy, progress in wrestling
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- "Cassandro" is the biopic of Mexican wrestler Saul Armendariz, who created the persona Cassandro and became the first "exotico" wrestler to win matches.
Sundance movie review: 'Talk to Me' cleverly conjures evil spirits
Movies // 3 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'Talk to Me' cleverly conjures evil spirits
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The horror movie "Talk to Me" has a clever new take on spiritual possession that sends its cast of teen dabblers into dangerous and violent territory.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 7th weekend
Movies // 3 days ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for 7th weekend
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" -- a current Best Picture Oscar nominee -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a seventh weekend, earning an additional $15.7 million in receipts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Martin Lawrence, Will Smith confirm 'Bad Boys 4' plans
Martin Lawrence, Will Smith confirm 'Bad Boys 4' plans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement