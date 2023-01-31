Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Girls Trip screenwriter Tracy Oliver said she was inspired to send her characters to Ghana for the sequel after observing festivals there. It was not her immediate idea after the 2017 original.
"I just started seeing a bunch of stuff with Afrochella and people going to Ghana," Oliver told UPI in a Zoom interview for her Prime Video series Harlem. "I was like, 'Guys, can they go to Africa?' And it was just really well-received by the producers. Luckily they were like, 'Yeah, let's explore the ladies in Africa. Let's do that.'"