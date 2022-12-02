Trending
Movies
Dec. 2, 2022

Idina Menzel on making 'Disenchanted': 'We had so much fun'

By Annie Martin
Idina Menzel discussed the "Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted" on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5de0f69908c197d2fd603d13eab1de02/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Idina Menzel discussed the "Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted" on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Idina Menzel says she had "so much fun" with the making of Disenchanted.

The 51-year-old singer and actress discussed filming the Enchanted sequel during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Menzel played Nancy Tremaine in Enchanted, a 2007 fantasy musical romantic comedy also starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden.

The actress reprised Nancy in the sequel Disenchanted, which premiered on Disney+ in November.

On WWHL, Menzel was asked if she had faith in the sequel being made 15 years later.

"I didn't know they were going to do a sequel for a long time, so faith? Yeah, I wanted to because I had so much fun with that cast," she said.

Menzel was also asked if she was happy to sing in the sequel.

"I'm extremely happy that I got to sing this particular song -- 'Love Power' is written by Stephen Schwartz, who's done Wicked, and Alan Menken, and they're both Disney legends and it's a beautiful song," the star said.

"And I love to play with Jimmy Marsden as well in the movie," she added. "He's hysterically funny and gorgeous. And so we just had so much fun."

Menzel is also known for originating the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked and voicing Elsa in the Frozen animated films. The actress is the subject of the new documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage, which premieres Dec. 9 on Disney+.

