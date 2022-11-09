Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 9, 2022 / 1:14 PM

'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' trailer introduces Disney+ documentary

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," a new film about singer and actress Idina Menzel, is coming to Disney+ in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5de0f69908c197d2fd603d13eab1de02/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
"Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," a new film about singer and actress Idina Menzel, is coming to Disney+ in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Wednesday featuring singer and actress Idina Menzel.

Advertisement

Which Way to the Stage? explores the life and career of Menzel, 51, and follows her as prepares to fulfill her lifelong dream of performing at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The film "captures Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing to finally realize her dream," an official description reads.

Which Way to the Stage is directed by Anne McCabe.

Menzel is known for voicing Elsa in Disney's Frozen franchise and will reprise Nancy Tremaine in the upcoming Disney+ film Disenchanted, a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted.

Advertisement

She also played Shelby Corcoran on Glee and starred in several Broadway productions, including Wicked.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? premieres Dec. 9 on Disney+.

Read More

Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed' 'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film Sophie Turner to play jewel thief in 'Joan' series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," a stop-motion animated film featuring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
Movies // 12 hours ago
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The autobiographical "The Fabelmans" lets Steven Spielberg apply his sense of wonder to his own life.
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" uses the world around the late Chadwick Boseman's character to tell a gripping political intrigue story about making space in one's life for grief.
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Chevalier," a new period drama starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, will open in 2023.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer: Daniel Craig investigates new murder
Movies // 2 days ago
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer: Daniel Craig investigates new murder
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to "Knives Out" starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe, is coming to Netflix.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for third weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for third weekend
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $18.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days of lockdown
Movies // 5 days ago
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days of lockdown
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jillian Bell discusses the whirlwind production of her new comedy "I'm Totally Fine" and how she switched roles with co-star Natalie Morales. They filmed it in nine days during COVID-19 lockdown.
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
Movies // 6 days ago
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
NEW YORK, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe says he was as surprised as anyone when he was asked to play the famed parody musician at the center of the Roku comedy, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
'Lady Chatterley's Lover' trailer: Emma Corrin embarks on passionate affair
Movies // 6 days ago
'Lady Chatterley's Lover' trailer: Emma Corrin embarks on passionate affair
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Lady Chatterley's Lover," a romantic drama based on the D. H. Lawrence novel and starring Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell, is coming to Netflix.
'The Noel Diary' trailer: Justin Hartley finds love, family in holiday film
Movies // 6 days ago
'The Noel Diary' trailer: Justin Hartley finds love, family in holiday film
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "The Noel Diary," a holiday romantic film starring "This is Us" actor Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed'
Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed'
Casey Anthony speaks out in new Peacock series
Casey Anthony speaks out in new Peacock series
'True Detective' Season 4 begins production in Iceland
'True Detective' Season 4 begins production in Iceland
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement