'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' trailer introduces Disney+ documentary

"Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," a new film about singer and actress Idina Menzel, is coming to Disney+ in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Wednesday featuring singer and actress Idina Menzel. Advertisement

Which Way to the Stage? explores the life and career of Menzel, 51, and follows her as prepares to fulfill her lifelong dream of performing at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The film "captures Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing to finally realize her dream," an official description reads.

Which Way to the Stage is directed by Anne McCabe.

Witness the start of a Legend. ✨ Idina Menzel: #WhichWayToTheStage is streaming December 9, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tRyBItRBzN— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 9, 2022

Menzel is known for voicing Elsa in Disney's Frozen franchise and will reprise Nancy Tremaine in the upcoming Disney+ film Disenchanted, a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted.

She also played Shelby Corcoran on Glee and starred in several Broadway productions, including Wicked.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? premieres Dec. 9 on Disney+.