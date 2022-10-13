Trending
Oct. 13, 2022 / 1:37 PM

'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' trailer teases 'great escape'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull in "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/667318132cd040ca71eb0c0df9a4a21f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull in "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the musical fantasy film Thursday featuring Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson.

Matilda the Musical is an adaptation of the 2010 musical by Tim Minchin, which itself is based on the Roald Dahl children's book. The book was previously adapted as a 1996 film directed by Danny DeVito and starring Mara Wilson.

The new film follows Matilda (Weir), a book-loving girl with a vivid imagination, as she dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Lynch plays Miss Honey, while Thompson portrays Miss Trunchbull. Andrew Riseborough, Stephen Graham and Sindhu Vee also have roles.

Matilda the Musical is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Matthew Warchus.

The film opened the BFI London Film Festival last week and will premiere Dec. 25 on Netflix.

