Breaking News
Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 30, 2022 / 11:19 AM

'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival
Lashana Lynch plays Miss Honey in "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will open the 66th annual BFI London Film Festival.

Organizers said in a press release Thursday that the film will have its world premiere at the festival's opening night gala in October.

Advertisement

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will screen Oct. 5 at Southbank Centre at Royal Festival Hall in London. Director Matthew Warchus and the cast are expected to attend the premiere.

Preview screenings of the film will take place at multiple theaters across the United Kingdom the same day.

Matilda the Musical is based on the Roald Dahl novel Matilda and the 2010 musical adaptation featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly.

The film follows Matilda, "an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny."

Advertisement

Alisha Weir plays Matilda, with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps.

"What a delight to be opening this tremendous film festival with singing, dancing, green hair and chocolate cake," Warchus said. "It's a real honor to be sharing this joyful and empowering tale of a little girl's courage and compassion at such a prestigious event."

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres Dec. 2 on Netflix. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie this month.

Read More

'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' teaser: Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull 'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival JB Smoove, Melissa Fumero to announce Emmy nominations What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Zelda Williams to direct Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'
Movies // 14 minutes ago
Zelda Williams to direct Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'
June 30 (UPI) -- Zelda Williams, the daughter of late actor Robin Williams, will make her feature-length directorial debut with the film "Lisa Frankenstein."
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
June 29 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released its first official trailer for the new Julia Roberts, George Clooney rom-com "Ticket to Paradise."
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
June 29 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx recruited Tom Brady to help bring Cameron Diaz out of retirement for the new film "Back in Action."
'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy
June 29 (UPI) -- "See How They Run," a new film starring Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson, will open in theaters in September.
'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
June 29 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to "Knives Out" starring Daniel Craig, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
June 28 (UPI) -- Sony will release a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in December 2023.
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Movies // 2 days ago
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
June 28 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed the challenges of filming the "Fifty Shades" movies, including her issues with author E.L. James.
'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Sanderson sisters return to Salem
Movies // 2 days ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Sanderson sisters return to Salem
June 28 (UPI) -- "Hocus Pocus 2," a sequel to "Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is coming to Disney+ in September.
Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
Movies // 2 days ago
Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
June 27 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts will join Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony's new Marvel film "Madame Web."
Jason Schwartzman joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film
Movies // 2 days ago
Jason Schwartzman joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film
June 27 (UPI) -- Jason Schwartzman will play Lucky Flickerman in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement