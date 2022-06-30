'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival

1/5

Lashana Lynch plays Miss Honey in "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will open the 66th annual BFI London Film Festival. Organizers said in a press release Thursday that the film will have its world premiere at the festival's opening night gala in October. Advertisement

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will screen Oct. 5 at Southbank Centre at Royal Festival Hall in London. Director Matthew Warchus and the cast are expected to attend the premiere.

Preview screenings of the film will take place at multiple theaters across the United Kingdom the same day.

Get ready for #LFF 2022 to open with singing, dancing, green hair and chocolate cake! The Opening Night Gala film of the BFI London Film Festival will be the world premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical https://t.co/0QXL2XXgyn#MatildaMovie pic.twitter.com/YNWizBhRho— BFI (@BFI) June 30, 2022

Matilda the Musical is based on the Roald Dahl novel Matilda and the 2010 musical adaptation featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly.

The film follows Matilda, "an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny."

Alisha Weir plays Matilda, with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps.

"What a delight to be opening this tremendous film festival with singing, dancing, green hair and chocolate cake," Warchus said. "It's a real honor to be sharing this joyful and empowering tale of a little girl's courage and compassion at such a prestigious event."

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres Dec. 2 on Netflix. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie this month.