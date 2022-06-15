Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 15, 2022 / 11:37 AM

'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' teaser: Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' teaser: Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull
Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull in "Matilda the Musical." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Matilda the Musical.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson.

Advertisement

Matilda the Musical is based on the Roald Dahl novel Matilda and the 2010 musical adaptation. The film follows Matilda (Weir), a young girl and child prodigy with psychokinetic powers.

"A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results," an official description reads.

Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull, with Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps.

Matilda the Musical is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the stage production.

Advertisement

The film premieres Dec. 2 on Netflix.

Read More

Samuel L. Jackson gives update on 'The Marvels' after delay Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show' Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'My Policeman' teaser trailer: Harry Styles embarks on forbidden romance
Movies // 40 minutes ago
'My Policeman' teaser trailer: Harry Styles embarks on forbidden romance
June 15 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a new film based on the Bethan Roberts novel and starring Harry Styles, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in November.
Samuel L. Jackson gives update on 'The Marvels' after delay
Movies // 1 hour ago
Samuel L. Jackson gives update on 'The Marvels' after delay
June 15 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussed "The Marvels" and "Secret Invasion" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
'Persuasion' trailer: Dakota Johnson helps bring Jane Austen novel to life
Movies // 1 day ago
'Persuasion' trailer: Dakota Johnson helps bring Jane Austen novel to life
June 14 (UPI) -- "Persuasion," a new film starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Joker 2': Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn
Movies // 1 day ago
'Joker 2': Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn
June 14 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is in negotiations to join Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker: Folie à Deux," a musical sequel to "Joker."
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride
LOS ANGELES, June 13 (UPI) -- The "Toy Story" spinoff "Lightyear" is a thrilling homage to '90s space adventures with Pixar's usual level of humor and heart.
'Paddington 3' returns to Peru, welcomes new director
Movies // 1 day ago
'Paddington 3' returns to Peru, welcomes new director
June 13 (UPI) -- "Paddington 3" will officially be called "Paddington In Peru." Dougal Wilson takes over directing from Paul King.
'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'
June 13 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a new film starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe, is coming to Netflix.
Austin Butler says he lost sleep over Elvis Presley role
Movies // 2 days ago
Austin Butler says he lost sleep over Elvis Presley role
June 13 (UPI) -- Austin Butler and Tom Hanks discussed "Elvis," a new film directed by Baz Luhrmann, on "Good Morning America."
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
June 12 (UPI) -- Dinosaur adventure, "Jurassic World: Dominion," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $143.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'
Movies // 4 days ago
Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'
June 10 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will star with Charlize Theron in the Netflix film "The Old Guard 2."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin Butler says he lost sleep over Elvis Presley role
Austin Butler says he lost sleep over Elvis Presley role
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement