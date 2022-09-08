Trending
Selena Gomez documentary coming to Apple TV+

By Annie Martin
1/5
Apple TV+ has acquired "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," a new film about singer and actress Selena Gomez.
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ will release a documentary about singer and actress Selena Gomez.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that it has acquired the global rights to the new film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

My Mind and Me is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, best known for directing the 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

The new film explores the ups and downs of Gomez's life and career in recent years.

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light," an official synopsis reads.

Gomez came to fame on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. She presently stars on the Apple TV+ cooking show Selena + Chef and the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

In addition, Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in January 2020.

The singer and actress has been open about her health issues, including her 2017 kidney transplant, and her struggles with mental health.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007.

