Selena Gomez launches Wondermind platform for mental health

Selena Gomez discussed her mental health journey and her new venture Wondermind on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez has launched Wondermind, a new platform centering on mental health. The 29-year-old singer and actress discussed the venture on Monday's episode of Good Morning America. Advertisement

Gomez appeared on the show with her Wondermind co-founders -- her mom, producer Mandy Teefey, and Newsette co-founder Daniella Pierson. The trio designed Wondermind as "an inclusive, fun and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings."

The platform offers free resources, including daily content, tools and exercises, to support users as they improve their mental health.

On GMA, Pierson said Wondermind is meant for "anyone who has feelings," not just those with a diagnosed mental illness.

"It's for anyone who ever feels sad, lonely, scared, anxious and we're really not labeling anybody," she said.

Gomez, Teefey and Pierson hope Wondermind will help normalize discussions about mental health and mental illness and provide valuable resources to people free of charge.

"There are places where people go when they need help, and it's unfortunate that they cost ridiculous amounts of money," Gomez said. "But [as with] Planned Parenthood, there's a place for women to feel okay and to feel understood, and I want that for mental health."

"I think it's so important and I can't stress it enough how much I care and how much I really, really want people to be understood, seen and heard," she added.

Gomez, who went public with her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020, discussed her mental health journey and said she found her diagnosis "freeing."

"I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that's the best part," she said. "I've probably been the happiest I've ever been. My mom knows. And it's just been really wonderful, but it's work and you do it every day."

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in January 2020. She stars on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which will return for a second season in June.

