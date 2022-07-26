Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 26, 2022 / 11:04 AM

'Me Time' trailer: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg have wild weekend

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Me Time' trailer: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg have wild weekend
Kevin Hart stars in the new comedy film "Me Time." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Me Time.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy film Tuesday featuring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Advertisement

Me Time follows Sonny (Hart), a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife (Regina Hall) and kids are away. Sonny reconnects with Huck (Wahlberg), his former best friend, for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

The trailer shows Sonny and Huck partying at their "own Burning Man" festival and wingsuit skydiving.

Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez also have roles.

Netflix previously released first-look photos for the film.

Me Time is written and directed by I Love You, Man and Why Him? director John Hamburg. The film premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix.

Read More

Bindi Irwin, Lucy Lawless join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' as guest judges Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi celebrate baby boy's birth MTV VMAs: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X lead 2022 nominees What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sarah Paulson to executive produce and star in upcoming horror film 'Dust'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sarah Paulson to executive produce and star in upcoming horror film 'Dust'
July 25 (UPI) -- Actress Sarah Paulson will star in the upcoming horror thriller "Dust," scheduled to begin filming this August. Paulson will also serve as executive producer.
'Medieval' trailer: Ben Foster, Michael Caine star in historical drama
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Medieval' trailer: Ben Foster, Michael Caine star in historical drama
July 25 (UPI) -- "Medieval," a new film starring Ben Foster, Michael Caine and Matthew Goode, opens in theaters in September.
Lena Dunham's 'Catherine Called Birdy' adaptation to premiere at TIFF
Movies // 1 day ago
Lena Dunham's 'Catherine Called Birdy' adaptation to premiere at TIFF
July 25 (UPI) -- "Catherine Called Birdy," a new film based on the Karen Cushman novel and directed by Lena Dunham, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
'Till' trailer explores how Emmett Till's mother fought for justice
Movies // 1 day ago
'Till' trailer explores how Emmett Till's mother fought for justice
July 25 (UPI) -- "Till," a film about Emmett Till from "Clemency" director Chinonye Chukwu, opens in theaters in October.
'White Noise' by Noah Baumbach to open 2022 Venice Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'White Noise' by Noah Baumbach to open 2022 Venice Film Festival
July 25 (UPI) -- "White Noise," the upcoming black comedy from director Noah Baumbach, is slated to be the opening film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- "They/Them" is mostly effective in its portrayal of the horrors of a LGBTQ conversion camp, but combining that with a slasher movie sells that message short.
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
July 24 (UPI) -- The Daniel Kaluuya-Keke Palmer science-fiction movie, "Nope," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
Movies // 2 days ago
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks.
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Disney released the first trailer for its sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" this weekend.
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
July 23 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy-drama, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee': TBS cancels late-night show after 7 seasons
'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee': TBS cancels late-night show after 7 seasons
'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80
'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement