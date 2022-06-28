Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 28, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Dakota Johnson discussed the challenges of filming the "Fifty Shades" movies, including her issues with author E.L. James. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson says the making of the film series was a "psychotic" experience.

The 32-year-old actress discussed the challenges of filming the movies, including her issues with author E.L. James, in the July/August issue of Vanity Fair.

Advertisement

Johnson played Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) and its sequels, Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018). The films are based on James' erotic novels of the same name.

The franchise was critically panned but grossed over $1.32 billion worldwide.

In the interview, Johnson said the films turned out "very different" than she expected, due to the studio, directors and James.

"She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen," Johnson said of James. "There were parts of the books that just wouldn't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always."

Advertisement

Charlie Hunnam was originally to play Christian Grey but dropped out of the project, causing James to scrap playwright Patrick Marber's revised script.

"It just became something crazy. There were a lot of disagreements," Johnson said.

The actress said she's ultimately "proud" of the film series and doesn't regret starring in the franchise.

"If I had known at the time that's what it was going to be like, I don't think anyone would've done it. It would've been like, 'Oh, this is psychotic.' But no, I don't regret it," she said.

Johnson also denied reports of a feud with her Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan, who replaced Hunnam as Christian.

Johnson will next star in a Netflix adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Persuasion. She is also attached to Sony's new Marvel film Madame Web, along with Emma Roberts and Sydney Sweeney.

Advertisement

Read More

Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web' 'Persuasion' trailer: Dakota Johnson helps bring Jane Austen novel to life Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
June 28 (UPI) -- Sony will release a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in December 2023.
'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Sanderson sisters return to Salem
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Sanderson sisters return to Salem
June 28 (UPI) -- "Hocus Pocus 2," a sequel to "Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is coming to Disney+ in September.
Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
Movies // 1 day ago
Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
June 27 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts will join Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony's new Marvel film "Madame Web."
Jason Schwartzman joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Schwartzman joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film
June 27 (UPI) -- Jason Schwartzman will play Lucky Flickerman in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
'Top Gun' returns to top of the North American box office with $30.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Top Gun' returns to top of the North American box office with $30.5M
June 26 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is once again the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $30,500,176 in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Richard Dreyfuss 'had a ball' playing 'Yellowstone City' saloonkeeper
Movies // 3 days ago
Richard Dreyfuss 'had a ball' playing 'Yellowstone City' saloonkeeper
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- Richard Dreyfuss says the chance to play a Shakespeare-spewing barkeep in the mystery-western, "Murder at Yellowstone City," was simply too irresistible to pass up.
Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo are academic rivals in 'Honor Society' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo are academic rivals in 'Honor Society' trailer
June 24 (UPI) -- Angourie Rice plays an ambitious teen who will do anything to get a guidance counselor's recommendation to college in the new 2 1/2 minute trailer for "Honor Society."
Gwendoline Christie: 'Flux Gourmet' is 'an expression of my personality'
Movies // 4 days ago
Gwendoline Christie: 'Flux Gourmet' is 'an expression of my personality'
LOS ANGELES, June 24 (UPI) -- Gwendoline Christie tells UPI why her new movie, "Flux Gourmet," is closer to her personality than her roles in "Game of Thrones" or "Star Wars."
Director, stars say Ethan Hawke creates unique, terrifying villain in 'Black Phone'
Movies // 4 days ago
Director, stars say Ethan Hawke creates unique, terrifying villain in 'Black Phone'
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- Scott Derrickson says Ethan Hawke, who plays a mask-wearing, serial child killer in his 1970s-set horror movie, "The Black Phone," almost didn't take the role because he typically doesn't play villains.
Aliens swoop into Seabrook in trailer for 'Zombies 3'
Movies // 5 days ago
Aliens swoop into Seabrook in trailer for 'Zombies 3'
June 23 (UPI) -- The town of Seabrook has become a safe place for humans, zombies, and werewolves until extraterrestrials arrive in town in the official trailer released Thursday for Disney+'s Zombies 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
NBA player Kevin Love, model Kate Bock marry in New York
NBA player Kevin Love, model Kate Bock marry in New York
Josh Gad mourns the death of 20-year-old nephew
Josh Gad mourns the death of 20-year-old nephew
Famous birthdays for June 28: John Elway, Mel Brooks
Famous birthdays for June 28: John Elway, Mel Brooks
Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley to appear on NBC's Ukraine special Sunday
Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley to appear on NBC's Ukraine special Sunday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement