'Persuasion' trailer: Dakota Johnson helps bring Jane Austen novel to life

1/5

Dakota Johnson attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Persuasion. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic drama film Tuesday featuring Dakota Johnson. Advertisement

Persuasion is based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name. The story follows Anne Elliot (Johnson), "an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities" who is torn between a past love and a dashing new suitor.

"When Frederick Wentworth -- the dashing one she once sent away -- crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances," an official synopsis reads.

Cosmo Jarvis plays Wentworth, with Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot. Richard E. Grant and Nikki Amuka-Bird also star.

Persuasion is written by Ronald Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow and directed by Carrie Cracknell. The film premieres July 15 on Netflix.

Johnson is known for starring in the Fifty Shades films. She has since appeared in Suspiria, Bad Times at the El Royale and The Lost Daughter.