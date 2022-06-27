Trending
Movies
June 27, 2022 / 2:06 PM

Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
Emma Roberts will join Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony's new Marvel film "Madame Web." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts has joined the cast of Madame Web.

Deadline reported Monday that Roberts, 31, will star in the new Marvel film from Sony.

Roberts joins previously announced stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim.

Variety confirmed Roberts' casting. Details about the actress' character are being kept under wraps.

Madame Web serves as an origin story for the Marvel Comics character of the same name. In the comics, Madame Web is a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the screenplay for the film. S.J. Clarkson, who directed episodes of the Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Defenders, will direct.

Roberts, the niece of actress Julia Roberts, is known for the series American Horror Story and Scream Queens.

