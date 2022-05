1/7

Ron Howard's next film "Thirteen Lives" is getting a limited theatrical release before heading to Amazon's Prime Video. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, based on a real-life rescue mission, is changing its release date plans following Amazon's acquisition of MGM. Thirteen Lives was originally scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 18 but now it will be getting a limited theatrical run in August before it hits Amazon's Prime Video streaming service weeks later. Advertisement

Amazon acquired MGM for $8.5 billion in March.

Thirteen Lives follows the 2018 rescue mission of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped inside a flooding cave system in Thailand for 18 days.

Colin Farrell portrays diver John Volanthen with Viggo Mortensen as diver Richard Stanton, who were a part of the rescue mission.

Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson and Craig Challen also star as other members of the rescue mission.

Howard directs and produces from a script by William Nicholson.