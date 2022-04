1/5

Margot Robbie drives a pink car in the first photo for "Barbie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- The upcoming live-action Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie in the title role, is coming to theaters on July 21, 2023, Warner Bros. announced. The studio made the announcement on Twitter alongside the first photo of Robbie as Barbie. Advertisement

Robbie is driving a pink convertible and smiles for the camera in the photo.

Barbie, based on the iconic Mattel doll brand of the same name, will be directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird).

Gerwig co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach. Robbie serves as producer, along with Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.

Ryan Gosling will star as Ken. The star-studded cast also includes Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Emma Mackey.