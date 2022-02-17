Trending
Kate McKinnon to join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie

By Annie Martin
Kate McKinnon is in talks for the "Barbie" movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kate McKinnon will reportedly join the Barbie movie at Warner Bros.

Deadline said Wednesday that McKinnon, 38, is in talks for the upcoming film starring Margot Robbie.

McKinnon would join Robbie, who will play Barbie, and Ryan Gosling, who will portray Ken. The cast also includes America Ferrera and Simu Liu.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed McKinnon is in talks for the movie.

Barbie is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig. Robbie will produce the film with Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.

McKinnon and Robbie previously collaborated on the 2019 film Bombshell.

McKinnon is known for starring on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. She will also star as Carole Baskin in the Peacock series Joe vs Carole, which premieres March 3.

