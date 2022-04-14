Park Chan-wook, Lee Jung-jae, Riley Keough films lead Cannes lineup

1/5
Lee Jung-jae has a film at the Cannes Film Festival. UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
April 14 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival announced its lineup for the 2022 fest on Thursday. Michel Hazanavicius' Z (Comme Z) will open the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 17.
19 films in the official competition include returning filmmakers David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up), Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave), Claire Denis (Stars At Noon), James Gray (Armageddon Time) and the Dardennes brothers (Tori and Lokita).
The Un Certain Regard program includes 15 films, seven by first time filmmakers including Riley Keough and Gina Gammell. Out of competition, Cannes will premiere Top Gun: Maverick, Masquerade, Novembre and Three Thousand Years of Longing.
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's film Hunt will play in the midnight section, along with Quentin Dupieux's Fumer Fati Tousser and Brett Morgen's Moonage Daydream.
Additional screenings include the TV adaptation of Irma Vep starring Alicia Vikander and Jerrod Carmichael, and Ethan Coen's Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind documentary.
The festival runs May 17 -28, marking a return to the traditional May schedule. The 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19 and 2021 occurred in July.
The complete list of films is:
Official Competition:
Z (Comme Z), director Michel Hazanavicius
Holy Spider, director Ali Abassi
Les Amandiers, director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Crimes of the Future, director David Cronenberg
Tori and Lokita, directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Stars at Noon, director Claire Denis
Frere et Soeur, director Arnaud Desplechin
Close, director Lukas Dhont
Armageddon Time, director James Gray
Broker, director Kore-eda Hirokazu
Nostalgia, director Mario Martone
RMN, director Cristian Mungiu
Triangle of Sadness, director Ruben Ostlund
Haeojil Gyeolsim (Decision to Leave), director Park Chan-wook
Showing Up, director Kelly Reichardt
Leila's Brothers, director Saeed Roustaee
Boy From Heaven, director Tarik Saleh
Zhena Chaikovskogo (Tchaikovski's Wife), director Kirill Serebrennikov
EO, director Jerzy Skolimowski
Un Certain Regard:
Les Pires, directors Lisa Akoka and Romane Gueret
Kurak Gunler (Burning Days), director Emin Alper
Metronom, director Alexandru Belc
Sick of Myself, director Kristoffer Borgli
The People I'll Never Be, director Davy Chou
Dominga Y La Niebla, director Ariel Escalante Meza
Plan 75, director Hayakawa Chie
Untitled Pine Ridge Project, directors Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
Corsage, director Marie Kreutzer
Bachennya Matelyka (Butterfly Vision), director Maksim Nakonechnyi
Vanskabte Land/Volada Land (Godland), director Hlynur Palmason
Rodeo, director Lola Quivoron
Joyland, director Saim Sadiq
The Silent Twins, director Agnieszka Smoczynska
The Stranger, director Thomas M Wright
Out of Competition:
Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski
Elvis, director Baz Luhrmann
Masquerade, director Nicolas Bedos
Novembre, director Cedric Jimenez
Three Thousand Years of Longing, director George Miller
Midnight:
Hunt, director Lee Jung-Jai
Fumer Fait Tousser, director Quentin Dupieux
Moonage Daydream, director Brett Morgen
Cannes Premiere:
Dodo, director Panos H. Koutras
Esterno Notte (Nightfall), director Marco Bellocchio
Irma Vep, director Olivier Assayas
Nas Frangins, director Rachid Bouchareb
Special Streenings:
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, director Ethan Coen
The Natural History of Destruction, director Sergei Loznitsa
All That Breathes, director Shaunak Sen