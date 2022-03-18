Trending
March 18, 2022 / 11:59 PM

Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87

By Connor Grott
In the original 1954 "Godzilla" movie, Akira Takarada (pictured) starred as Hideto Ogata, a sailor who works with the Japanese Coast Guard after Godzilla sinks a ship. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Acclaimed Japanese actor Akira Takarada, who starred in the original 1954 Godzilla film, died at the age of 87, it was announced.

No cause of death was provided by Toho Studios, which produced that film and announced his death.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada," the studio wrote Thursday on Twitter. "May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans."

In the original Godzilla movie, Takarada starred as Hideto Ogata, a sailor who works with the Japanese Coast Guard after Godzilla sinks a ship.

Takarada also featured in multiple other films in the Godzilla series, including the U.S. re-release Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956), Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964), Godzilla vs. Mothra (1992) and Godzilla: Final Wars (2004).

He filmed scenes for the 2014 U.S. remake Godzilla, but those were ultimately cut from the final film. He is still featured in that movie's credits.

Takarada also appeared in several other monster movies, including Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965), Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (1966) and King Kong Escapes (1967).

In addition to those projects, Takarada provided the voice of Jafar for the Japanese dub of the hit Disney animation Aladdin. He also voiced Jafar in the Kingdom Hearts video game series.

