Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 14, 2022 / 11:47 AM

'Deep Water' teaser: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas share intense moment

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Deep Water' teaser: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas share intense moment
Ben Affleck stars in the new erotic psychological thriller "Deep Water." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new film Deep Water.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the erotic psychological thriller Monday featuring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Advertisement

Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen. The trailer shows the pair have an intense moment where Melinda (de Armas) questions Vic's (Affleck) love for her while having him touch her.

"The film takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them," an official synopsis reads.

Deep Water is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name. The film is written by Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and Zach Helm and directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction).

Tracy Letts, Rachael Blanchard and Lil Rel Howery also star.

Deep Water will premiere March 18 on Hulu.

Affleck and de Armas dated after meeting on the set of Deep Water in 2019 but split earlier this year. Affleck has since reunited with his ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez and attended Super Bowl LVI with the singer and actress Sunday.

Advertisement

Read More

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Death on the Nile' tops North American box office with $12.8M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Death on the Nile' tops North American box office with $12.8M
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Gal Gadot-Kenneth Branagh murder mystery, "Death on the Nile," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $12.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Movies // 1 day ago
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released its first trailer for "Nope," writer-director Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller, which is set on a California horse-training ranch.
B.J. Novak's directorial debut 'Vengeance' to open in theatres in July
Movies // 3 days ago
B.J. Novak's directorial debut 'Vengeance' to open in theatres in July
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced Thursday that B.J. Novak's dark comedy thriller, 'Vengeance," will premiere in theaters on July 29.
Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Marry Me," in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday, combines Jennifer Lopez's success as a singer with her success in romantic-comedy movies for the ultimate J-Lo movie.
'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self
Movies // 3 days ago
'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "The Adam Project," a sci-fi action film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo, is coming to Netflix in March.
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Movies // 4 days ago
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World Dominion," a new film starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum, opens in theaters in June.
Governors Awards rescheduled for March 25
Movies // 4 days ago
Governors Awards rescheduled for March 25
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it rescheduled its 12th Governors Awards for March 25.
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Movies // 4 days ago
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Tall Girl 2" star Ava Michelle discusses overcoming her insecurities about being 6'2" in real life, and how the Netflix films helped her love herself.
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Movies // 4 days ago
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Emmy Raver-Lampman said she relates to her journalist character in "Blacklight" because Raver-Lampman commits to her jobs with the same devotion. The film opens in theaters Friday.
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Weekend Away," a new thriller based on the Sarah Alderson novel and starring "Gossip Girl" actress Leighton Meester, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show
Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Google celebrates Valentine's Day with new Doodle
Google celebrates Valentine's Day with new Doodle
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement