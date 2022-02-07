'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Diana the Musical leads the 2022 field with nine Razzie Award nominations, including nods for Worst Picture, Actor and Actress.
Karen and The Woman in the Window each earned five mentions, Space Jam: A New Legacy scored four, and Infinite and The Misfits racked up three apiece.
Winners of the prizes, which recognize the year's worst in cinema, will be announced on March 26, the night before the Oscars for excellence in film are handed out.
The nominees are:
WORST PICTURE
Diana the Musical
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf Diana the Musical
LeBron James Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal Diana the Musical
Megan Fox Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning Karen
Ruby Rose Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson Infinite
Erin Davie Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck The Last Duel
Nick Cannon The Misfits
Mel Gibson Dangerous
Gareth Keegan Diana the Musical
Jared Leto House of Gucci
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist
The Woman in the Window
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels Karen
Renny Harlin The Misfits
Joe Wright The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana the Musical
Karen
The Misfits
Twist
The Woman in the Window