Feb. 7, 2022 / 12:40 AM

'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods

By Karen Butler
1/5
Amy Adams has been nominated for two 2022 Razzie Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Diana the Musical leads the 2022 field with nine Razzie Award nominations, including nods for Worst Picture, Actor and Actress.

Karen and The Woman in the Window each earned five mentions, Space Jam: A New Legacy scored four, and Infinite and The Misfits racked up three apiece.

Winners of the prizes, which recognize the year's worst in cinema, will be announced on March 26, the night before the Oscars for excellence in film are handed out.

The nominees are:

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf Diana the Musical

LeBron James Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal Diana the Musical

Megan Fox Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning Karen

Ruby Rose Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson Infinite

Erin Davie Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck The Last Duel

Nick Cannon The Misfits

Mel Gibson Dangerous

Gareth Keegan Diana the Musical

Jared Leto House of Gucci

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist

The Woman in the Window

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels Karen

Renny Harlin The Misfits

Joe Wright The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical

Karen

The Misfits

Twist

The Woman in the Window

