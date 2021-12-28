Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer

1/5

Robert Pattinson can be seen in a new trailer for "The Batman." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the Warner Bros.' movie, The Batman, shows Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and the titular, justice-seeking Caped Crusader, while Zoe Kravitz plays the vengeance-obsessed Selina Kyle/Catwoman. The Riddler (Paul Dano) is wreaking havoc and taunting the Gotham police department, corruption is everywhere and the press wants to know why Bruce isn't doing more to help the citizens of his city. Advertisement

"If we don't stand up to them, no one will," Catwoman challenges Batman.

"You've got a lot of cats," Batman tries to change the subject.

"I have a thing about strays," she quips.

A moment later, Batman pins down Catwoman in a fight.

"The Bat and the Cat, it's got a nice ring," Catwoman says.

Alfred (Andy Serkis) asks Bruce, "New friend of yours?" to which Bruce replies, "I'm not so sure."

However, there are several times in the clip where it looks like Batman and Catwoman might kiss.

At one point, he implores, "Selina, don't throw your life away."

But she tells him: "Don't worry, honey. I've got nine of them." And jumps off of a building.

The 2 1/2-minute preview has gotten nearly 7 million views since it was posted on YouTube Monday.

The film is set for release on March 4.