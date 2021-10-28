Trending
Oct. 28, 2021 / 1:09 PM

Lady Gaga joins 'House of Gucci' in trailer for Ridley Scott film

By Annie Martin
Lady Gaga joins 'House of Gucci' in trailer for Ridley Scott film
Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the new film "House of Gucci." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film House of Gucci.

The studio shared a new trailer for the biographical crime drama Thursday featuring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani.

The preview shows Patrizia (Gaga) marry Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the heir to the Gucci fashion house, and join the family's empire. In her struggle for power, Patrizia ends up plotting against her husband.

"I don't consider myself a particularly ethical person but I am fair," she says "I subscribe to unconventional punishments."

Patrizia was sentenced in 1998 to 29 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill Maurizio, who died in 1995. She was released from prison early in 2016.

House of Gucci is based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The film explores the events surrounding the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

The new movie is directed by Ridley Scott and also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino and Jack Huston.

House of Gucci opens in theaters Nov. 24.

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

