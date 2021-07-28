'Flag Day': Sean Penn stars with daughter Dylan Penn in new trailer

July 28 (UPI) -- Sean Penn and his daughter, Dylan Penn, share the screen together in the new trailer for upcoming drama, Flag Day.

Flag Day is based on Jennifer Vogel's memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life and is directed by Sean Penn.

Sean Penn stars as one of most notorious counterfeiter's in U.S. history John Vogel in the clip released on Wednesday.

Dylan Penn portrays Jennifer Vogel who seeks out her father and wants to know the truth about his profession. The film explores the pair's father-daughter relationship as Jennifer Vogel comes to terms with who her father really is.

"It's what William Burroughs called 'surprised recognition.' Flag Day should offer audiences the surprise they they themselves have lived, though differently, its parts," Sean Penn said in a statement about the film.

Flag Day is coming to theaters on Aug. 20. Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth penned the script.

Co-stars include Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble and Hopper Jack Penn, Dylan Penn's brother.

Sean Penn shares Dylan Penn and Hopper Jack Penn with ex-wife Robin Wright.